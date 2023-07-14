(KTXL) — An Elk Grove chiropractor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

A fifty-seven-year-old man was arrested on Thursday at his office by law enforcement after detectives “worked diligently on the investigation.”

Officials said that back in April, a 17-year-old victim was receiving treatment from the suspect when the chiropractor allegedly committed the crime.

He is currently in custody where he is being held on bail of $300,000.

At this time, officials say it is unknown if there are additional victims.