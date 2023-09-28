(FOX40.COM) — The Elk Grove City Council postponed a vote on an affordable housing project that the members had brought up for reconsideration Wednesday night.

The vote on the project, known as Oak Rose Apartments, will be brought up again at a council meeting on Oct. 11 after the developer team did not show up to Wednesday’s meeting.

The project was first denied by the council in the summer of 2022 because the city claimed it did not meet current zoning standards.

Since then, the developer and the state Attorney General brought lawsuits against the city for not following affordable housing laws.

The project proposes having 67 affordable housing units above a ground floor that will include offices and space for businesses.

According to the project’s and city’s websites, it would be located on an empty lot in the Old Town Historic District and provide permanent supportive housing and other services to individuals experiencing homelessness.