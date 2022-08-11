ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department said they arrived to a house fire on Thursday in Elk Grove along Seasons Drive.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:30 a.m. after they received the initial call at 2:25 a.m. and found a home on fire, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said that all occupants of the home were already out of the home when firefighters arrived on scene and no inures were reported.

A ruptured gas line caused the fire to spread to a nearby home and caused firefighters to elevate the incident to a 2-alarm fire., according to fire officials.

The Fire Department reported at 4:05 a.m. on Twitter that both fires were under control.

There is no estimated cost of damage to the homes, but firefighters said that that both structures had significant damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials.