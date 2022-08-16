ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Elk Grove man was arrested on Monday and is facing charges for elder abuse, sexual battery and several other charges, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police said that Cedric Brazell, 30, of Elk Grove is also facing charges for three counts of indecent exposure and two counts of disorderly conduct-solicitation for lewd acts.

The charges stemmed from a series of incidents involving Brazell that happened between May 27 and August 3, according to police.

Police said that Brazell is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail with not bail. This is an active investigation.