(FOX40.COM) — The City of Elk Grove announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the developer of the Oak Rose Apartments, an affordable housing project that was rejected by the city council last year and resulted in lawsuits from the developer and the state Attorney General.

The agreement includes moving the project to a site outside of the Old Town Special Planning Area.

•Video Above: Elk Grove City Council postpones vote on Oak Rose Apts. (From Sept. 2023)

“The settlement is not final. Staff is asking the City Council to postpone action tonight on the Project and continue the matter to their January 24, 2024 meeting in order to finalize the settlement details and settlement documents,” reads a statement issued by the city on Wednesday.

The Oak Rose Apts. were slated to be the city’s first permanent housing for families transitioning out of homelessness that would also provide support services, but the city council rejected the project in 2022, saying it did not meet zoning standards.

The developer, Oak Rose LP, and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed separate lawsuits against the city. The AG’s lawsuit alleged that the denial violated laws that deal with fair housing and that “prohibit discriminatory land use practices.”

The city’s statement said that the council would postpone action on the project to the council meeting on January 24.