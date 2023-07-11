(KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department announced that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, according to a news release from the agency.

The checkpoint will be set up at an “undisclosed location” from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. within Elk Grove city limits.

According to the news release, the checkpoint, which will also be a Driver’s License spot check, will focus on removing unlicensed drivers and those who are driving under the influence.

Drivers who encounter the checkpoint will also receive “educational materials” from law enforcement.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.