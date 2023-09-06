(FOX40.COM) — The City of Elk Grove said it plans to open a temporary “enhanced winter sanctuary” for people experiencing homelessness in the winter months.

The “winter sanctuary” will open on Nov. 1 and will operate daily through March 31, 2024 at 9260 Elk Grove Boulevard, a city-owned building that will eventually become the Elk Grove Library.

The hours are still being determined, as the city is considering a 12-hour model (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) or a 24-hour period, according to the city’s website.

The hours will be determined based on a service provider for the facility. The Elk Grove City Council is expected to consider a contract with a service provider at its meeting on Sept. 27.

The city said it will offer up to 30 unhoused residents per night during the cold and rainy months, along with being provided opportunities for social services, resources and housing. Pets will also be allowed inside the facility.

Priority will be given to Elk Grove residents or people connected to Elk Grove, the city said.

According to city officials, the sanctuary is funded through Measure E, which was approved by voters in the November 2022 election. The winter sanctuary is similar to a program previously offered by Elk Grove HART, which served up to 25 adults weekly from several churches.

The program ended after the 2019-20 winter season due to the pandemic.

The winter sanctuary is independent of warming centers in Elk Grove and Sacramento County. Warming centers are required to open when certain weather conditions are met by the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services (OES).

Warming centers in Elk Grove are typically offered at the Wackford Community Center, District 56 or the Elk Grove Police Department.