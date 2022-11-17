ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be increasing patrols in shopping centers during the holidays.

According to police, they will be having an increased presence in shopping centers to allow officers to see any suspicious activities that may be occurring.

Police said that during the holidays they have seen an increase in criminal activity and that they have increased patrol in local shopping centers for the past ten years.

Police also shared some of the following tips to stay safe this holiday season:

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings

Do not leave packages or valuables in plain sight inside your vehicle

Hide valuables from sight before you reach your destination or take items with you

To report any suspicious activity call (916) 714-5115.