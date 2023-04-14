(KTXL) — Elk Grove Police is conducting a checkpoint at undisclosed location on April 20.

According to police, it will be a sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint within city limits between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

“The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers, as well as unlicensed drivers from the roadways,” police said in a press release. “Educational materials covering the dangers of driving under the influence will also be handed out to motorists.”

Funding for the checkpoint is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, according to police.

For anyone that sees impaired drivers on the roads, police urges you to call the department’s non-emergency line at 916-714-5111 or 911.