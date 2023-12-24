(FOX40.COM) — Multiple residents of Elk Grove reported to have recently heard a loud boom throughout the area and police are working to figure out what it was.

“Who didn’t hear the loud boom?” Elk Grove Police Department said in a social media post.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday Elk Grove officers said they received several calls from people “all over town,” who reportedly heard a loud boom. The sound could be heard as far as Wilton. Officers checked several areas, however, the cause and exact location of the boom “are still a mystery.”

Law enforcement said there are are some rumors circulating about where the sound came from – such as debris on a rooftop with a large hole in the wall, however, current speculations are false.

“We just wanted to clear up any confusion and misinformation,” Elk PD said. “The report of debris found on the roof of a house was unfounded and the large hole in the retaining wall was not related and has been there for quite some time.”

They added, “if more information develops, we will be sure to share it with you.”