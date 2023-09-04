(FOX40.COM) — Elk Grove Night Watch supervisors said they had a heartwarming encounter after they spotted a lost puppy that darted in front of their patrol car.

It was in the early morning hours of their shift when the incident occurred. Police say that after a few minutes of “gentle persuasion”, the puppy warmed up to law enforcement and was taken to the Elk Grove Animal Shelter.

Elk Grove PD reported that the puppy enjoyed a “cozy night with food, water, and a comfy bed.” Officials said the puppy “is in great shape, looking clean, and had a collar, though it didn’t have any owner info.”