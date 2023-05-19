(KTXL) — A 12-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle earlier this week at the intersection of Laguna Boulevard and Brucevile Road, according to the Elk Grove Police Department

In an attempt to provide more clarification on the incident, the police department shared more details about the crash over Facebook on Friday.

According to police, the boy was riding his bike, while not wearing a helmet, eastbound along the shoulder area of Laguna Boulevard towards the intersection of Bruceville Road. He then entered the intersection against a red light.

A vehicle heading northbound along Brucevile Road also entered the intersection on a green light and was struck on the driver’s side by the boy.

“Based on the investigation, there are no other associated factors related to the collision,” the police department wrote in their post. “The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.”