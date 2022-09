ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police surrounded a house in Elk Grove while searching for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

The police department said the residence was near Iris Meadow Way and Wild Sienna Court.

The police said a school in that area is safe and unaffected by the police activity.

Police say they believe the suspect is “possibly” inside a residence and they have used a flash-bang during the search.

This is a developing story.