(KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday.

According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location within Elk Grove from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. While the location has not been revealed it will be in a place that has had frequent accidents and DUI arrests.

During the checkpoint, officers will be looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence as well as checking drivers for proper licensing.

The police department said they are focusing on removing drivers under the influence as well as drivers without licenses from the roads.