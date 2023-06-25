(KTXL) — In a state filled with some of the best culinary cities in the world a family-owned and operated steakhouse in Elk Grove has been ranked the best place to get a cut of beef in California by Yelp.

Little Brazil Steakhouse, located at 8698 Elk Grove Boulevard, Ste 3, offers a unique steakhouse experience with its Brazilian-style rotisserie meats.

Unlike a traditional restaurant where meal prices are set, Little Brazil honors the “pay what you weigh” method that is traditional throughout Brazil. This allows guests to control their portions and their budget.

The steakhouse’s normal days of operation are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They are also open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Their operating hours are:

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dinner: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

However, as of Sunday, the restaurant will be closed until July 15 due to “family matters,” according to a notice on the restaurant’s website.