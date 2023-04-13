(KTXL) — Nordstrom plans to open a Nordstrom Rack in Elk Grove next year.

A spring opening is planned for the 25,000-square-foot store. Shoppers will be able to pick up online orders at the store and make returns, according to the press release.

The store will be located at The Ridge, which is near Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road.

“I am excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Elk Grove. Enhancing our retail opportunities allows our residents to shop local,” said Bobbie Singh-Allen, Mayor of Elk Grove. “As our city continues to grow, so do demands for retail options. Nordstrom Rack will be a welcome and much needed addition to our city.”

Nordstrom Rack stores offer the company’s clothes at an off-retail price.

There are plans for a Davis location as well, but its opening is slated for sometime in 2025.