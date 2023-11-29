(FOX40.COM) — The holiday season will kick off in Elk Grove this week with the Fourth Annual Illumination Holiday Festival.

The holiday event, which includes a tree lighting and parade, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at District 56 at 9701 Bog Horn Boulevard.

The parade route will begin on Laguna Springs Drive, then head toward Civic Center Drive and down to Big Horn Boulevard. The city’s tree will be lit immediately after the end of the parade.

The Illumination Festival is free to the public and will include a variety of activities such as a Vendor Village, holiday delicacies, a free kids activity zone, a synthetic ice rink, and photos with Santa.

Will roads be closed?

Elk Grove officials are urging the public to plan accordingly, as Saturday’s festivities will generate the following road closures:

•Laguna Springs Drive from Auto Passage Drive to Lotz Parkway for parade staging (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

•Auto Passage Drive from Auto City Drive to Laguna Springs Drive for parade staging (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

•Civic Center Drive from Big Horn Boulevard to Laguna Springs Drive (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

•Southbound Big Horn Boulevard between Elk Grove Boulevard and Denali Circle (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

•Both directions of Laguna Springs Drive between Elk Grove Boulevard and Lotz Parkway (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Northbound traffic on Big Horn Boulevard will be diverted to the District 56 entrance or turned around at Denali Circle, according to officials.