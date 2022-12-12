ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Elk Grove will be opening an overnight warming center at different locations from Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day.

On Monday the warming center will be at the Center District56 located at 8230 Civic Center Drive. On Tuesday through Thursday, the warming center will be at the Wackford Community Complex located at 9014 Bruceville Road.

Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to go to the warming centers. Pets are not allowed in either of the centers. All guests must be wearing a mask unless they are eating or sleeping.