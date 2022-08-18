ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday Kawame Curry, the father of the victim of Wednesday’s Monterey Trail High School attack, Kawame Curry Jr., shared his thoughts about the events that hospitalized his son.

“Buy can you understand…the feeling of being on social media… and seeing someone assaulting your child… from behind… with a fire extinguisher!?” the father wrote on social media. “Can you understand the pain… rage… hurt… emotional damage… and more… that goes through your body.”

A video of the incident shows a student pulling a fire extinguisher out of their backpack and striking Curry’s son in the back of the head with the fire extinguisher before kicking him in the face while he was lying on the ground.

“How do you handle the situation… properly,” Curry continued in the post. “How do you try to remain level headed… so that you can handle the situation in a way that doesn’t jeopardize everything… your family has worked so hard for.”

The Elk Grove Unified School District said on Thursday that security would be increased at the high school.