ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Zeus, a German shepherd who was scheduled to be euthanized in August for biting multiple people, was euthanized Friday, according to a Facebook post from the city of Elk Grove Animal Services.

On May 16, officers from the Elk Grove Police Department arrived at a neighborhood after receiving a report of a German shepherd biting someone. The caller told police that he was attacked by the dog while out on a walk.

According to animal services, the caller reported that the dog ran straight toward him and bit him on the back of his right leg.

Due to this incident, the dog was labeled as dangerous due to state law and municipal code. The dog’s owner then appealed the designation with an administrative hearing, however, the city’s designation of the dog as dangerous was affirmed.

After the designation, the owner had to comply with several regulations: muzzling the dog, controlling it on a short (3’) leash when it is off the owner’s property, enrollment in an obedience class to address the animal’s behavior, and maintaining public liability insurance to cover any injury, death, loss or damage.

According to Elk Grove, the owner of the dog failed to comply with these rules. Because of this, Elk Grove was permitted to take the dog away by law. Elk Grove then said that when they came to take the dog, it bit a police officer who was in the street.

(Photo from video released by Elk Grove Police Department)

A video of that day and the incident was released, which can be watched here.

The city said that the dog ran toward the office when the owner took it onto the sidewalk. The owner was cited for both incidents and a hearing was held, and they appealed it. The hearing upheld the city’s citation, where it was decided that the dog was going to be euthanized.

Elk Grove delayed the euthanasia of Zeus for nearly two months while the owner pursued “judicial remedies with the courts, but efforts by the owner in both state and federal court for a stay of the euthanasia or other related relief have been unsuccessful.”

In the Facebook post, the city of Elk Grove said that “continued housing of the dangerous animal was not in the public or the animal’s interest. The humane euthanasia of the dangerous animal was necessary and appropriate in this instance.”

They also stated in their Facebook post that “while some members of the public asked the City to consider alternatives to euthanasia, the dog’s established bite history and dangerous propensities presented too great of a risk to public safety for this community, or any other community to which the animal may have been relocated.”