(KTXL) — Police arrested a man Wednesday, accusing him of causing the death of his wife earlier this year by putting fentanyl in her food, according to Elk Grove Police.

The agency said Glennis Smith, 48, called 911 on the morning of January 12 to report that his wife, 49-year-old Jennifer Smith-Floyd, was unconscious and not breathing.

The couple had been living apart for several months, and emergency personnel responded to the place where Smith had been living in order to aid Smith-Floyd, but she ultimately died, police said.

In the investigation, detectives determined that Smith had put fentanyl in his wife’s food twice without her knowledge, and the second time was the morning of January 12, police said.

A few months after Smith-Floyd’s death, the couple’s travel trailer was set on fire at a local self-storage facility, and investigators determined that Smith was responsible.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant against Smith and took him into custody on Wednesday.

He faces charges of murder, arson and insurance fraud, and is being held without bail.