(KTXL) — A guest at an Elk Grove casino was given about a million reasons to remember Independence Day in 2023.

On Tuesday morning, a local resident won over $1 million in jackpot payouts at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove.

The Sky River Rewards member won the money playing a card game called Face-Up Pai Gow Poker. The jackpot won was worth $999,519.

A $45,456 Fortune Bonus payout carried their winnings over $1 million.

Later in the evening, another guest won $83,289 playing Blackjack, bringing the total jackpot payout to $1.1 million between the two lucky patrons.

Sky River President and COO Chris Gibase said, “We are thrilled that two local guests got to celebrate Independence Day with huge jackpots at Sky River Casino this July 4.”