ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — After a four-hour-long standoff, Elk Grove police were able to arrest a man who had a warrant due to violent threats.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, police had a warrant for 23-year-old Jorge Calderon-Melara, due to violent threats against his old employer.

Police said that around 5 p.m. on Saturday night, officers went to the Calderon-Melara’s house near Trumpet Court and established a perimeter. Officers were in “on-and-off communication” with Calderon-Melara for more than four hours in an attempt to get him to surrender.

According to police, Calderon-Melara refused to surrender peacefully and destroyed a police drone.

After deploying chemical agents, police said that Calderon-Melara surrendered.

According to police, Calderon-Melara was then “booked at the Mail Jail on charges of criminal threats, vandalism, and resisting/obstructing arrest.”