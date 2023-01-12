(KTXL) — A man who robbed an Elk Grove gas station at gunpoint on Tuesday night was arrested, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police said Michael Leighton entered the gas station around 10:45 a.m. wearing a mask, brandishing a firearm and began demanding money from the register.

According to police, Leighton fled in a black Cadillac with no license plates after getting the money, but officers later located him in a nearby parking lot.

Once officers detained Leighton, they said they found a loaded firearm in his waistband, a second firearm strapped above his waist, cocaine and stolen money.

Leighton is facing charges for robbery, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, masked criminal possession of a firearm, concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public.