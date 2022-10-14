ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department.

At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit, according to police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the rider, a 47-year-old man, collided with a fence at a high rate of speed near Four Winds Drive and Lufkin Way.

The man was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries, according to police.

No other people or officers were injured during the pursuit or crash, police said.