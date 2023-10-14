(FOX40.COM) — A motorcyclist died on Friday after crashing into a Nissan on Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove Police said.

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. between West Camden Drive and Sheldon Road.

According to officers, a motorcycle was driving “at a high rate of speed” while heading north on Elk Grove-Florin Road.

A white Nissan made a “turning movement” from the southbound side of the same road, which led to the speeding motorcycle crashing into it.

The motorcyclist, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.