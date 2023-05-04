(KTXL) — Elk Grove Police said multiple people were injured after someone driving a stolen vehicle tried to speed away from an officer.

An officer driving on Calvine Road reportedly noticed a stolen car on Thursday. But before he could pull them over, the driver sped away.

Police did not chase after the car due to traffic and the driver’s erratic behavior.

The driver soon crashed at Franklin Boulevard and Calvine Road.

There were four occupants in the stolen vehicle. However, the Cosumnes Fire Department said seven people were taken to the hospital with minor to serious injuries.