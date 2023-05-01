(KTXL) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday morning that his office, together with the office of Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Dept. of Housing and Community Development, filed a lawsuit against Elk Grove after the city denied a proposed supportive housing project.

The proposed project is known as the Oak Rose Apartments, and would have included 66 units of “supportive housing for lower-income households at risk of homelessness” or that had previously experienced homelessness, according to a statement from Bonta.

The lawsuit alleges the denial of the project violates several laws that deal with fair housing and that “prohibit discriminatory land use practices.”

Elk Grove denied approval of the project in the summer of 2022 claiming that it did not meet zoning standards, but the city was later sued by the developers, and a report by state officials advised that denying the project went against state laws that promote more affordable housing.

In March, the city published a statement from Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen that says the applicant (the developers) “has been non-responsive to our attempts to negotiate a solution that we think offers an alternative site with similar access to amenities.”

“We agree that every city must do its fair share to address the state housing crisis and Elk Grove is doing its part,” the statement from Singh-Allen continued. “We reject the notion that Elk Grove is engaged in unlawful discrimination. We remain committed to supporting solutions that balance the needs of all in the community.”

The Elk Grove City Council argued that the Oak Rose Apartments project included residential units on the ground floor, something that did not comply with its standards for the Old Town area of the city, but Bonta’s office said that this restriction “does not qualify as an ‘objective standard,’ and that the city itself acknowledges that there are ways around this rule.

Bonta’s office cited another housing project, albeit a market-rate one, that was allowed to move forward despite having residential units on the ground floor.

The AG’s office argues that when the city applied the standards rule strictly against the Oak Rose Apartments, this disproportionately affects the low-income residents who would use that housing.

The state’s lawsuit seeks a court action that would require the city of Elk Grove to approve the project.