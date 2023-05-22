(KTXL) — Elk Grove City Councilmember Sergio Robles said he was cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence, according to a post from his Facebook account.

“Integrity and honor are values that I live my life by. Yesterday, I fell short on both,” Robles’ Facebook post reads. “On Saturday, I was cited for a misdemeanor driving under the influence. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions.”

•Video Above: Stockton officer arrested on suspicion of DUI, placed on leave

“I am deeply sorry to my family, friends, constituents, and supporters. The officers involved handled the situation with extreme professionalism and I apologize for putting them in the situation. I need and will do better.” Robles continued.

Robles was elected to the District 4 seat of the Elk Grove City Council in November 2022.

According to his bio on the city of Elk Grove website, Robles is active in the community, serving as a board member with the City of Refuge Sacramento and involved with the Rotary Club of Sacramento, Elk Grove Food Bank and the Sacramento Tree Foundation.

Before being elected to his city council seat, Robles served on the Elk Grove Planning Commission from October 2020 to November 2022, his bio said. According to his bio, Robles serves in the California Army National Guard and is a field representative for the Office of Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove.

Robles spent his formative years in Sacramento County after he was born in Texas and raised in Minnesota, according to his bio.

Robles, who is a first-generation Mexican American, is a graduate of Hiram Johnson High School and was a student in the Los Rios Community College District. Robles later received a bachelor’s degree at California State University, Northridge.