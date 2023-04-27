(KTXL) — A head-on collision in Elk Grove on Thursday resulted in the death of one person, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

At around 5 a.m., fire crews received the first calls of a collision at the intersection of Grant Line Road and Bradshaw Road between two vehicles.

When they arrived on scene at 5:25 a.m., they located a red sedan and a white trucks had collided. The driver of sedan was found pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and investigators are still determining if either driver was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

At around 6:10 a.m., the Elk Grove Police Department said Grant Line Road will be closed between Elk Grove Boulevard and Bradshaw Road.