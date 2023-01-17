(KTXL) — Elk Grove Police announced part of Highway 99 will have a memorial dedication to Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan, who was killed in a wrong-way crash in 2022.

The memorial dedication signs will be on both sides of the highway from Grant Line to Sheldon roads. Elk Grove Police planned to unveil the sign at a public ceremony on Tuesday.

At the ceremony, Lenehan’s military service banner will also be unveiled.

According to the department, the banners are typically posted for 12 months, but it will be a permanent fixture in front of District 56 thanks to the Elk Grove city manager and city council.

Lenehan was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver on Jan. 21 2022 while on his way to work early in the morning.

Before becoming an officer, Lenehan was a member of the Air Force for five years. He began his law enforcement career as a reserve officer for the Citrus Heights Police Department in 2012.

He then worked for two years with the Galt Police Department before joining Elk Grove police in 2016.

The memorial dedication sign will be installed at a later date by Caltrans, Elk Grove Police said.