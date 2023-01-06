ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When they arrived, police said officers found a man with a cut on his face standing near a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers were notified by the casino’s security staff that they had found another man at one of the casino’s entrances with multiple stab wounds. Police said officers and the casino’s security performed first aid on the man until medical personnel arrived.

Through an investigation, officers learned the two men were brothers and had arrived in a car together, but never entered the casino, police said. The brothers had been parked in the Sky River Casino parking lot for about two hours prior to their altercation, according to police.

After being parked for a few hours, police said the brothers drove through the parking lot and an argument ensued.

Police said the 50-year-old victim, who was driving the car, allegedly threatened the suspect, 51-year-old Mahendra Singh, during their argument.

According to police, Singh allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim several times. Police said the victim got out of the vehicle and walked to a casino entrance, where the casino’s security contacted him.

Singh was found near the car by responding officers and was arrested, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said Singh was treated at a local hospital for injuries and was later booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder charges.