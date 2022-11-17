SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A series of concept designs for the new zoo location in Elk Grove show a “vision for a state-of-the-art zoological park,” according to a statement released by the Sacramento Zoo and its partners.

The drawings done by SHR Studios and Mangolin Creative illustrate a modern zoo featuring areas like large savannas where guests will be immersed in the animals’ surroundings as they watch African wildlife.

“The most exciting part of these conceptual renderings are the depictions of the interactions between the animals and people,” said Jason Jacobs, Executive Director of the Sacramento Zoological Society.

“An incredible zoo doesn’t just take care of animals; it also takes good care of people. We want this new zoo to be one of the best in the United States and something that Elk Grove and the entire region can really be proud of,” Jacobs continued.

Provided by the city of Elk Grove

In August, the Elk Grove City Council held a meeting about the zoo moving to the city where attendees could see conceptual designs of the future zoo.

Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann said during the meeting that while there is a lot of work to still be done, things are heading in the right direction to make this new zoo a reality.

“The renderings help us to better understand the costs and how we might be able to construct the zoo in phases, but it also presents an opportunity to start a dialogue with other sources for funding and collaboration,” Behrmann said about the newly released concept designs.

The Elk Grove City Council will make a formal consideration of the new zoo project in late 2023.