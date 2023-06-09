(KTXL) — Residents of Elk Grove and throughout Sacramento County can soon enjoy a new lounging experience courtesy of Sky River Casino.

The Humidor is an all-new bourbon and cigar lounge, which according to Sky River Casino, will be open later this year.

Sky River Casino President and COO Chris Gibase said, “We are thrilled to add yet another unique and exceptional venue inside Sky River.”

“With a welcoming décor highlighted by rich, warm colors and subdued lighting, The Humidor will cater to bourbon, whiskey and cigar lovers who enjoy a relaxed environment for conversing, gaming or simply enjoying the moment,” he added.

Sky River Casino, which opened in August 2022, already includes 17 bars and restaurants to go along with its plethora of slot machines and table games.

Their newest venture will offer whiskey lovers, “all the finest brands,” including Macallan, Pappy Van Winkle and Louis XIII.

Cigar lovers will have access to upper-echelon brands as well.

The term humidor, which the lounge is named for, is the proper term used to describe a humidity-controlled box that cigar enthusiasts typically use to store their cigars.