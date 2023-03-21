(KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday.

According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location within Elk Grove from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Friday.

During the checkpoint, officers will be looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence as well as checking drivers for proper licensing.

Police will be handing out “educational material” that explains the dangers of driving while under the influence.

The police department said they are focusing on removing drivers under the influence as well as drivers without licenses from the roads.

This checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.