ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento.

The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP.

Officers said that based on their investigation the driver of the 2021 Honda was driving southbound on Sunrise Boulevard at a high rate of speed toward Grant Line Road.

The vehicle was then approaching a bend along Sheldon Lake Drive which the driver failed to negotiate and drove off the west roadway edge into a drainage ditch and began to overturn several times, according to officers

While overturning the vehicle collided with a wooden fence, according to officers, and a parked car at 11700 Sheldon Lake Drive.

The vehicle finally came to a rest on its wheels south of the home.

Officers said at some point the female passenger, who did not have their seatbelt on, was ejected from the vehicle. The driver remained pinned in the drivers seat until they were removed by Sacramento Metro Fire.

After both were sent to Kaiser South Hospital with major injuries the driver was pronounced dead at 4:05 a.m., according to officers.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, but this incident still remains under investigation, according to CHP.