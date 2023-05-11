(KTXL) — As fire season approaches, the City of Elk Grove is getting help from farm animals to decrease the risk of fire danger in heavily weeded areas.

According to the city, Elk Grove’s Public Works Department is using a grazing program with 7,000 goats and sheep to eat away the weeds that grew following a series of heavy winter storms in the area.

On Wednesday, 4,300 sheep and goats were deployed to Elk Grove while another 1,400 were in a neighborhood in Lincoln.

Lee Hazeltine of Integrazers employs more than 10,000 goats and sheep to eat tons of dry brush in Northern California.

Integrazers is a grazing management contractor for Elk Grove, according to the city’s website.

Following a record winter in the Sierra and Foothills and much of the Sacramento area, Hazeltine’s helpers are two weeks behind schedule.

“This is a big year. There’s a lot of…there’s a lot of tonnage. Everywhere,” Hazeltine told FOX40 News. “2023 is a big, massive year so this will take longer than it did last year and the year before in the drought.”

It takes the goats about three hours to clear out the brush, but the real focus is in between sidewalk paths and homes. The brush was waist to shoulder height and the city would like to get it under six inches.

The city’s goat trackers

Elk Grove has a tracker that allows the public to see where the goats are currently grazing.

The goats are only tracked within Elk Grove city limits and the areas are color-coordinated.

The areas marked yellow means it’s currently being grazed while green means it’s not yet grazed and gray means grazing is complete.

Why is Elk Grove choosing to use animals?

According to the city’s website, the use of goats and/or sheep reduces the need for manual removal or mechanical means.

Not only do livestock reduce fire risk, they also reduce soil erosion, improve air and water quality and have less impact on fish and wildlife habitats, according to the city.

City officials say grazing management has multiple environmental benefits, which are:

•Ecologically balanced and economically practical

•Safe recovery periods for native grass and reduction of invasive plant species

•Natural nitrates deposited into the soil create a biological filter to restore nutrients passing through the soil

•Control of erosion from water runoff and improved water quality

•Improved vegetation along water banks and increased watershed health