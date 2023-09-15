(FOX40.COM) — A traffic stop of a stolen car turned into a pursuit in Sacramento County, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Officers were notified of the robbed vehicle around 5 p.m. on Friday. Authorities said they stopped the car at Bond and Elk Grove-Florin Roads.

After coming to a stop, officials said the driver of the burglarized car led officers on a pursuit heading northbound on the aforementioned road.

During the pursuit, the driver entered the intersection at Gerber Road and crashed into another car, which effectively ended the chase.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody by the Elk Grove Police Department.