(FOX40.COM) — It’s been nearly a year since Elk Grove denied approval of a low-income housing plan called the Oak Rose Project, but after two separate lawsuits arose from Governor Gavin Newsom’s Administrative Office and the developers involved- the city is reconsidering.

The project was denied in the summer of 2022 because the city of Elk Grove claimed that it did not meet zoning standards. Subsequently the city was sued by the developers and state officials who cited that the denial went against California laws that promote more affordable housing.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in statement on May 1, 2023 that the proposed project would have included 66 units of “supportive housing for lower-income households at risk of homelessness” or that had previously experienced homelessness.

“With efforts by the City to explore options for an alternative site with the applicant proving unsuccessful, and litigation deadlines, dates and expenses on the horizon, Elk Grove officials announced today that they will ask the Elk Grove City Council to reconsider,” the city of Elk Grove said in a statement on their website.

If approved the Oak Rose Project would be built on a vacant parcel in the Old Town Historic District in Elk Grove according to the city website. The Project would provide permanent supportive housing, as well as support services, for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The decision is scheduled for discussion at a special city council meeting at 6 p.m. at 8400 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove. For more information visit www.elkgrovecity.org