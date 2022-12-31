(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island.

At 10:17 a.m., the fire department shared that Rescue Boat 74 had made contact with the two people and a second boat was on standby if assistance was needed.

The temporary island was located in the middle of Laguna Creek near Bond Road and Waterman Road, about half-a-mile north of the original call location.

The two people were rescued without reported injuries at around 10:32 a.m. and crews were out of the water and on their way.