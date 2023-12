(FOX40.COM) — Two guests at Sky River Casino have won over $500,000 this month, the casino announced.

“The holidays continue to be very merry for lucky Sky River guests,” said Sky River Casino’s President Michael J. Facenda.

According to the casino, one of the lucky winners was a first-time guest from San Joaquin County.

On Saturday, that person won $538,993 after hitting the progressive jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

On Dec. 2, another person won $534,121 playing Face-Up Pai Gow Poker.