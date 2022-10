A firetruck races to the scene of an accident.

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a vehicle fire, according to the Walnut Grove Fire Protection District.

The roadway is closed before Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road.

This is a developing incident.