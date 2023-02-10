(KTXL) — Elk Grove Police released video of when officers shot at a car driven by a man that was a suspect in a Rancho Cordova homicide and who led officers on a car chase from Fairfield to Elk Grove.

The suspect was wanted in connection to the killing of a woman in Rancho Cordova that happened on Feb. 1 around 1:15 p.m.

Law enforcement spotted him later that day in Fairfield, where a car chase began with police. At 4:40 p.m., Elk Grove Police were contacted and told the chase was headed toward their city and that the suspect may have a handgun.

(Photo from Elk Grove Police)

Elk Grove Police said the suspect exited southbound Highway 99 at Cosumnes River Boulevard and began driving south on Bruceville Road.

Video released shows the suspect trying to split the lane as traffic was waiting at a green light at the Bruceville Road and Big Horn Boulevard intersection.

The car rear-ended one of the stopped cars and an officer is seen using his patrol car to pin the suspect’s car.

According to Elk Grove Police, officers reportedly saw a gun when the suspect opened the car door and tried to get out — None of the videos provide a clear view of the suspect in the car.

Video shows a barrage of bullets hitting the car moments after the suspect opened the door.

The suspect can be seen hunkering down as three officers shoot at the car; he can then be seen raising his hands after having crawled toward the passenger seat.

Body camera footage from a second officer shows the officer opening fire immediately after getting to the scene and stepping out of the patrol car. Another officer can also be seen firing his weapon.

A third officer’s video shows the arrest after police said the suspect climbed out of the passenger side window. Officers later found a replica firearm in the front passenger seat.

Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Devian Lewis, was shot twice and medically cleared from the hospital.

He was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of homicide, brandishing an initiation firearm and evading police.

Elk Grove Police said three officers shot their guns, and an investigation is still being completed.