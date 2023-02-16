(KTXL) — A candlelight vigil will be held for one of the victims killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sacramento County on Feb. 9.

Family and friends of 18-year-old Faith Nicole Samuel plan to gather at Jones Park in Elk Grove to remember the young woman killed in that tragic crash.

Samuel’s foster mom, Nicole Robinson, said that Faith was a loving young woman who loved the outdoors and spending time with her close friends. FOX40 previously spoke to Robinson on Monday.

“She had her whole life ahead of her,” Robinson told FOX40.

She said she got the news when she just landed in Florida, away on vacation for her birthday.

“My stomach dropped, and I screamed from the depths of my soul. I lost it in the middle of the airport,” Robinson recalled. “It just hurts that I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

The California Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Cameron Garcia was driving northbound on Highway 160 near Freeport Road when he veered off the road and slammed into a tree.

Monte Nunn, 29, Izabelle Salaz-Stephens, 19, Curvontay Swygert, 16, Faith Samuel,18, and Aahilya Mariah Garcia, 17, died in the crash.

Garcia – the alleged driver – reportedly carjacked a woman who stopped to help and led police on a pursuit through Elk Grove to Valley Hi Country Club where he was eventually arrested.

He was arraigned in Sacramento County court on Tuesday on felony vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.