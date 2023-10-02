(FOX40.COM) — Giant pumpkin growers from all over California and beyond will be vying for the top prize of $7,000 – and possible world record at the 29th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 7.

For nearly three decades giant pumpkin growers from all over California and beyond have reportedly loaded their gigantic gourds into trucks and trailers and headed to the Cosumnes Community Services District’s festival over the first weekend in October.

At the Elk Grove weigh-off in 2022, Jose Ceja of Napa took the top prize with his 1,886.5-pound giant pumpkin, according to Cosumnes CSD. This year, the growers hope to surpass the world record holder, Stefano Cutrupi, whose fruit weighed 2,702.9 pounds at Italy’s Campionato Della Zuccone pumpkin festival in 2021.

The international pumpkin contest kicks off Elk Grove’s favorite fall festival. In addition to the contest there will be carnival rides, arts and crafts, vendors and food trucks, contests, musical acts, a pumpkin patch, and more.

A few 500- to 800-pound pumpkins from the weigh-off will reportedly be hollowed out and carved into boats, then paddled across the pond in the Pumpkin Regatta at noon on Sunday.

The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival is scheduled to happen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at Elk Grove Park, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road. For more information visit cosumnescsd.gov.