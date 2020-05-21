Elverta ranch given the go-ahead to hold horse show on May 31

ELVERTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Doreen Irwin has owned Shandoni Ranch in Elverta for more than three decades and hosts horse shows every year on her 40 acres of land.

“These are called schooling shows what I do and I’ve been doing them since 1981,” Irwin told FOX40.

But this year, she was discouraged when stay-at-home orders limiting large gatherings forced her to reconsider.

“It’s complicated because I was sitting around waiting for an OK from somebody and I had these shows,” she explained. “We have five or six shows every summer and they were scheduled since last September.”

So, Irwin said she sent a letter to a Sacramento County official outlining ways to follow social distancing protocols during an event prescheduled for May 31.

“Since people are at least 6 feet apart from each other riding a horse, at least, I thought that was safe distancing,” Irwin said.

The next day she said the Department of Health Services told her “that’s fine, just follow your own recommendations.”

In a letter sent to Irwin authorizing her request for permission to hold the horse show on May 31, the Sacramento County public health officer said, “The current County Health Officer Order does permit equestrian activities as part of recreational activities.” Social distancing protocols are still to be followed.

While Irwin said she’s not sure how many people will attend, she is looking forward to the main event at the end of the month.

“You can see how much area we have, we’re not even close,” she said. “I mean, I think this is the safest activity you could do.”