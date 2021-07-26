‘Emaciated and suffering burns’: Local wildlife rescue receives first burn victim from Dixie Fire

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – An emaciated adult male bobcat with burns to the bottoms of all four feet is now in the care of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn, the organization reported Sunday.

The bobcat arrived from Plumas County, where the Dixie Fire has burned over 192,000 acres, the organization said. It is their first burn victim of the year.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue wrote in a Facebook post: the bobcat is “bright, alert and responsive (read ‘he hates us’ which is a good thing!)”

The caregivers are “cautiously optimistic” about the bobcat’s prognosis.

Gold Country Wildlife is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that’s dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned wildlife, according to its Facebook page. They’ve been in operation for over 25 years.

As of July, the facility said they’ve taken in over 4,000 animals. In 2020, they reportedly took in a total of 3,747.

The organization is accepting donations to help fund its work.