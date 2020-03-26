Emergency child care nonprofit remains open during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- While businesses are closed, with the exception of those deemed essential, the Sacramento Crisis Nursery remains open.

"So it's important that especially during these times when parents are feeling stressed about unknown things that are happening in our community, they know that we're that reliable support to continue to help them through this," said Program Manager Ebony White Douglas.

The Sacramento Crisis Nursery is a family strengthening program where parents can bring their children up to age 5 for emergency child care or overnight care during difficult times.

"There was a very evident need in the community that caregivers needed a safe place for their children to go when they were dealing with crisis situations,” Douglas told FOX40.

For some families, a crisis situation could be trying to get to an important doctor's appointment or an emergency court hearing.

"For other families, it's more severe, like domestic violence, homelessness. Parental distress is a huge one," Douglas explained.

The Sacramento Crisis Nursery is open to those living in Sacramento County, with two locations in Sacramento and Carmichael.

There are 40 staff members and both homes can collectively care for up to 17 children.

"We're a great support, not just to provide that temporary emergency child care, which is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but also to provide case management,” Douglas said. "So there's assistance in connecting them to resources to provide long-term support."

Douglas said the program is “100% free.”

The nursery relies on community support and donations and must raise upward of $1 million annually to run both locations.

And despite these being uncertain times, Douglas wanted to reassure parents that they will be there for them.

"It is stressful for all of us,” she said. “We're not immune to that but we're all in this world because we care very deeply about families, about providing support."

Click or tap here to donate to the Sacramento Crisis Nursery.