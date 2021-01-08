Emergency rental assistance program for Stanislaus County to launch soon

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Funding will soon be available for an emergency rental assistance program that will aid Stanislaus County residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Too many in our community are scared about the prospect of becoming unsheltered as a result of the pandemic, and we look forward to putting this new funding source directly into the hands of those in need as soon as possible,” City Manager Joe Lopez said in a statement.

Stanislaus County and Modesto will be receiving around $16,400,000 to give to “those who are eligible and can demonstrate a need.”

A minimum of 90% of the funds will be used for direct financial assistance, including rent, utilities, energy costs and other household expenses, according to Stanislaus County officials.

The remaining funds will be for housing stability services, including case management and administrative costs.

“Countless numbers of Stanislaus residents are hurting right now and fear the unknown,” said Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow Friday. “This program will be a critical tool in our efforts toward helping people get back on their feet.”

More details are to come in the following weeks, officials said.

