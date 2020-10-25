Emmy Awards honors FOX40’s Lonnie Wong for lifetime achievement in TV news

(KTXL) — The Emmy Awards celebrated FOX40’s Lonnie Wong with a prestigious honor Saturday night for his work in the TV news industry.

He was inducted into the Silver Circle class of 2020.

Lonnie has been working in local news for more than four decades, joining FOX40 before there even was a FOX television network.

He has covered the administrations of seven California governors, dating back to Ronald Reagan, and is the co-founder of the Sacramento chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association.